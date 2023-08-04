The FCC Explores Use of AI in Spectrum Management

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is launching an inquiry into non-federal spectrum usage and how new technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) can assist with spectrum management. The goal is to alleviate spectrum scarcity by leveraging AI and other innovative solutions.

Traditionally, the FCC has relied on third-party sources and non-public data for information on spectrum usage. However, as the radio frequency environment becomes more congested, the FCC recognizes the need to enhance their understanding of spectrum usage.

In a notice of inquiry, the commission is seeking input on best practices, operational considerations, technical parameters, and specific factors related to different bands and services. It’s worth noting that this inquiry does not address changes to FCC spectrum policy or service rules.

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel sees great potential in AI to improve the commission’s understanding of network usage, enhance spectrum efficiency, and strengthen resiliency. She envisions AI-powered wireless devices that can autonomously manage transmissions and avoid interference, leading to smarter and more effective policies.

With the increasing demands on the airwaves driven by the Internet of Things, there is a need for a deeper understanding of spectrum utilization in terms of geography, frequency, and time. This data could enable the FCC to develop more intelligent policies while empowering wireless devices to collaborate without centralized control in different environments.

The FCC is inviting interested parties to submit their comments on this inquiry by October 3. This exploration into the use of AI in spectrum management could pave the way for more efficient and effective use of spectrum resources in the future.