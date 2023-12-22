The U.S. Soccer Federation Invests $228 Million in New National Training Center

The U.S. Soccer Federation has made a significant investment of $228 million to establish a groundbreaking national training center (NTC) in Fayette County. The move will not only create 440 jobs but also boost the soccer industry in the region.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp expressed his excitement about the project, stating that it would reinforce the state’s position as a leader in soccer. With the success of Atlanta United, the state has seen tremendous growth in the sport’s popularity. Furthermore, Atlanta has been chosen as a host city for the 2026 World Cup.

The NTC will be the headquarters for training and competitions for all 27 U.S. Soccer teams, including men’s, women’s, youth, and extended national teams. It will also focus on the development of young players and offer coaching and referee training.

Cindy Parlow Cone, the President of U.S. Soccer, emphasized the significance of the NTC, stating that it would enhance player development and serve as a central hub for knowledge and resources for all member organizations. Moreover, the NTC will not only have national importance but will also be deeply rooted in the local community.

To support the establishment of the NTC, the Arthur M. Blank Foundation has generously contributed $50 million. Arthur Blank, the owner of Atlanta United, recognizes the potential of the NTC and its positive impact on the sport.

To celebrate the opening of the facility, U.S. Soccer board members, athletes, and state and local officials will gather at the Town Stage at Trilith on December 13th. The event will mark the beginning of a new era in American soccer as the NTC aims to elevate the sport to new heights.