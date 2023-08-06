Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves – A Sneak Peek

SNK surprised fans last year with the announcement of a brand new Fatal Fury / Garou title, and now we have a better look at it. Following the top 6 for The King of Fighters 15 at Evo 2023, SNK released a teaser trailer for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves.

The trailer showcases various locations in the iconic South Town and features voice clips of characters performing their special moves. It also includes shots of Rock Howard and Terry Bogard posing and demonstrating their moves.

As a direct sequel to Garou: Mark of the Wolves, which was released in 1999, the game has been officially titled Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. While it is not confirmed if it will be a fighting game like its predecessors, it seems likely based on the footage shown.

SNK has not provided a release date for the game, but the trailer states that Fatal Fury is currently in development and urges fans to stay tuned for future updates. The game appears to be using a similar engine to KOF15, but with a more pronounced cell-shaded art style, resulting in vibrant colors.

In addition, SNK revealed that Duo Lon will be the next DLC character for KOF15.

For a glimpse of Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, you can watch the teaser trailer and view a selection of 4K screenshots.