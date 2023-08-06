Fatal Fury City of the Wolves Trailer Revealed

SNK has unveiled a teaser trailer for their highly anticipated new game, Fatal Fury City of the Wolves. This marks the first entry in the series in over two decades since its last release in 1999.

Fatal Fury, known as Garō Densetsu in Japan, is one of SNK’s most renowned fighting game franchises. It introduced beloved characters such as Terry Bogard, Andy Bogard, Mai Shiranui, Blue Mary, and Geese Howard, and has become synonymous with SNK’s success in the genre.

The new teaser trailer gave fans a glimpse of what to expect in this long-awaited continuation of the Fatal Fury saga. It showcased the character voices of popular fighters like Mai, Jenet, Marco, and Griffon Mask, building anticipation for new gameplay and storylines.

In addition to the games, the Fatal Fury series has also inspired animated adaptations including Fatal Fury: Legend of the Hungry Wolf (1992), Fatal Fury 2: The New Battle (1993), and Fatal Fury: The Motion Picture (1994), which feature character designs by Masami Obari, who also directed the third installment.

Fans of the Fatal Fury franchise will be excited to experience new gameplay and storylines after such a long hiatus. SNK’s commitment to delivering exciting fighting games continues with Fatal Fury City of the Wolves, promising to reignite the passion of old fans and captivate new ones.