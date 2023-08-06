Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves – A New Game Announcement

SNK Corporation recently announced the upcoming release of a new Fatal Fury game called “Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves.” The announcement was made in August 2022. This is exciting news for fans of the popular fighting game series.

Although specific details about the platforms and release date were not provided in the teaser trailer, fans were treated to a glimpse of what to expect from the game. The trailer showcased familiar characters like Rock Howard and Terry Bogard, engaging in intense action sequences. It also hinted at the appearance of other beloved characters like Mai, B. Jenet, Billy, Marco, and more.

The game is currently in active development, indicating that SNK Corporation is working hard to deliver an immersive gaming experience. While waiting for more information, fans can watch the teaser trailer to get a taste of the action that awaits in “Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves.”

Additionally, screenshots of the game have been shared in the gallery, allowing fans to see the graphics and gameplay. These visuals provide a sneak peek into the world of Fatal Fury, building anticipation for the upcoming release.

As more information becomes available, fans are encouraged to stay tuned for updates on “Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves.” This new installment promises to bring back beloved characters and deliver an exciting fighting game experience.