Fast and Reliable Internet Access in the Simpson Desert with Starlink

In the vast and challenging Simpson Desert, one family has found a solution to stay connected to the online world. Ty Fenwick and his family, traveling in their Ford F250 ute, are experiencing fast and reliable internet access thanks to Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite network. With download speeds exceeding 100Mb/s, Starlink provides a faster internet connection than what is typically available on the National Broadband Network (NBN) in major cities.

For Ty, his partner Angela, and their daughter Lavida, this technology has been a game-changer. Ty, a social media influencer, no longer needs a satellite phone as he can now perform all necessary tasks through Starlink. Angela, an event organizer, can work from anywhere, breaking free from the restrictions of an office or home office.

Recently, the family embarked on a five-week road trip, covering over 7,200km, and throughout their journey, their internet connection remained strong and stable. They relied on a flat-mounted Starlink dish and router installed on the roof of their vehicle to stay connected.

Starlink, comprised of thousands of small satellites in low Earth orbit, aims to provide global internet coverage. Currently serving 1.5 million subscribers in 60 countries, including 120,000 in Australia, it offers different plans for home users, businesses, and travelers. In Australia, the hardware costs $599 for home use and $199 for rural areas, with a monthly subscription of $139 for unlimited data at speeds of up to 240Mb/s.

Starlink’s success has led to partnerships with major Australian telecom companies, Telstra and Optus, to expand coverage and potentially offer mobile phone services in the future. The reliability and consistency of Starlink’s service have left Ty and his family extremely satisfied, despite occasional concerns about weather-related dropouts.

This groundbreaking technology not only revolutionizes how Ty and his family work and travel but also opens up new possibilities and opportunities for individuals living and working in remote areas worldwide.