Faster Integration of Artificial Intelligence in National Security

To achieve faster integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in the national security enterprise, it is crucial for government and innovation leaders to prioritize trust-building. Rather than succumbing to hype and pressure to ‘think big,’ the Defense Department and innovation community should adopt a ‘think small’ approach, focusing on practical and reliable AI applications to bridge existing gaps in the military and defense industrial base.

By embracing known technologies and collaborating on distinct problems, trust can be built between builders and users, leading to iterative improvements and refinement of these tools. Small-scale demonstrations of trustworthiness pave the way for larger-scale AI integration.

One challenge in building trust lies in the reliability of generative AI models like ChatGPT. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall has expressed skepticism about their limited utility and truthfulness. The issue of hallucinations, where models fill in gaps in their knowledge, is a significant obstacle to trust-building at a macro level.

To address this, industry is working on solutions such as “grounding” models to customer data. Grounding involves retrieving relevant information from trusted sources of truth before generating AI responses. This approach ensures that answers are based on accurate retrieved information, reducing the risk of hallucinations. While grounding is not a perfect solution, it is a more manageable engineering problem.

Trusted AI has practical applications in various domains within the defense sector. For example, advanced AI tools can assist in interdicting drug and human trafficking by rapidly extracting relevant information from overwhelming volumes of data. In maintenance, AI can optimize parts stocking to deliver cost-savings. In mission planning, automated flight planning can save thousands of hours for pilots and flight crews. Other areas where AI can deliver efficiencies include human performance monitoring and intelligence summarization.

However, achieving widespread AI integration in the Defense Department faces challenges due to the limited ability to iterate and refine AI solutions. Unlike the commercial sector, which operates through rapid cycles of customer engagement and iterative improvements, the defense community often lacks access and opportunities for iteration. To stay competitive, it is crucial to increase the number of repetitions and gain experience using AI technologies.

The slow pace of AI integration in national security has consequences for America’s defense capabilities. To avoid falling behind adversaries in the AI arms race, it is imperative for the defense community to prioritize trust-building, focus on practical applications, and create avenues for iterative improvements. This will enable faster adoption of AI and ensure that the United States remains at the forefront of innovation in national security.