Year in Review: Remembering the Tech We Lost in 2023

In the ever-evolving world of technology, there are always winners and losers. As 2023 draws to a close, it’s important to reflect on the tech that bid us farewell this year. From outdated devices to failed ventures, let us remember the fallen pioneers that have shaped our tech landscape. Although we bid them adieu, their impact should not be forgotten.

One notable departure this year was the discontinuation of the Google Glass AR headset, marking its second failed attempt to gain traction. While revolutionary at its inception, the product failed to capture the consumer market, ultimately succumbing to obsolescence.

Similarly, Microsoft closed the doors on AltspaceVR, a social VR platform that sought to revolutionize virtual social interaction. Despite early promise, the platform’s inability to gain widespread adoption led to its demise.

Not limited to gadgets alone, the health and fitness industry also saw the end of a couple of prominent products. These innovations, once hailed as groundbreaking solutions, failed to meet the demands of the market and faded into obscurity.

In a surprising turn of events, Netflix bid farewell to its iconic red envelopes, officially bringing an end to an era. The company’s decision to shift entirely to digital streaming signifies a fundamental shift in the way we consume media.

Furthermore, Twitter underwent a significant transformation as CEO Elon Musk implemented sweeping changes, effectively rendering the beloved platform unrecognizable. While the name may be dead, the platform lives on with a new identity.

As we pay our respects to the tech we lost in 2023, let us not overlook their contributions. It is through understanding their shortcomings that we appreciate the strides made by today’s technology. The tech landscape continues to evolve, and as we step into a new year, let us remember the fallen and embrace the innovations that lie ahead.