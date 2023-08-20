Sword of Convallaria: A Tactical Fantasy RPG Set for Release in Fall 2023

Publisher XD Games and developer Guo have recently announced their upcoming game, Sword of Convallaria, a tactical fantasy RPG. The game is planned to be launched for PC via Steam and mobile devices via iOS and Android in Fall 2023.

Sword of Convallaria takes place on the continent of Rodinia, with the protagonist starting their journey in the nation of Iria. Iria is known for its abundant Luxite minerals, which possess powerful magical properties. However, the protagonist awakens in a dungeon and manages to escape. They make their way to Convallaria, a town that is facing constant danger due to conflicts in Iria.

The main objective of the game is to achieve peace in Convallaria. To accomplish this, players will lead the Sword of Convallaria Mercenary Group and work towards ceasing hostilities. Throughout the game, players will have the opportunity to recruit companions, teach skills, forge equipment, research technology, and take on missions assigned by different factions.

In combat, players will need to consider the terrain, as it can provide advantages or disadvantages depending on how it is utilized. The game boasts an impressive number of maps and stages, with over 300 maps and 1,000 stages already designed. These stages will also have multiple endings based on the choices made by the players.

The name “Sword of Convallaria” was chosen to represent both the transient nature of peace and the weapons used to protect it. The project has also gained attention from Yasumi Matsuno, known for his work on games like Final Fantasy Tactics and Ogre Tactics.

More information and visuals can be found on the official Sword of Convallaria website. Stay tuned for the release of this highly anticipated tactical fantasy RPG in Fall 2023.