Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon Tops Sales Charts in Japan

Famitsu has released its estimated sales data for video game software and hardware in Japan for the week of August 21, 2023, to August 27, 2023. The highly anticipated release, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, dominated the charts, selling 115,393 copies on the PlayStation 5 and 47,949 copies on the PlayStation 4, totaling 163,342 units.

In terms of hardware sales, the Nintendo Switch family came out on top, selling 71,702 units. The PlayStation 5 family followed closely behind with 42,730 units sold, while the Xbox Series family sold 3,440 units, and the PlayStation 4 family sold 672 units.

Other notable games on the software sales charts include:

– Pikmin 4, which sold 31,312 units on the Nintendo Switch

– Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, with 10,200 units sold

– The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which sold 7,656 units

– Minecraft, which sold 7,486 units

– Ring Fit Adventure, with 5,797 units sold

– Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet, which sold 5,450 units

– Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which sold 5,037 units

– Splatoon 3, with 4,768 units sold

The full sales charts, ranking 11 to 30, will be announced on September 1.

On the hardware side, the new Nintendo Switch OLED Model led the pack with 52,125 units sold, bringing the total sales of the Nintendo Switch family to an impressive 19,514,351 units. The PlayStation 5 followed with 38,217 units sold, while the Switch Lite and Switch sold 10,597 and 8,980 units respectively. The PlayStation 5 Digital Edition and Xbox Series X sold 4,513 and 2,869 units respectively.

Overall, the sales data for the week showcases the continued popularity of both new game releases and established titles in the Japanese gaming market.

Sources: Famitsu