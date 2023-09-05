Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party™ Announces 2024 Tour Dates

Family Entertainment Live and Mattel, Inc. have announced the return of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party for 2024. After a successful 2023 tour, the Glow Party will be coming to 23 markets in North America, 14 markets in Europe, and for the first time ever, dates in Australia. The tour kicks off on January 6, 2024, in Atlanta, GA, and internationally in Madrid, Spain, on January 3, 2024.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party features fan-favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, along with a laser light show, theatrical effects, dance parties, Hot Wheels toy giveaways, and a special appearance from a transforming robot. The show also includes the high-flyers of the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Freestyle Motocross Team.

Tickets for the Glow Party will be available for presale on September 5, 2023, and for public sale on September 8, 2023, at hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com. The tour is a partnership between Mattel and Raycom-Legacy Content Company, LLC.

In addition to the Glow Party, fans have the chance to participate in the Crash Zone Pre-Show Party, where they can see the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and performers, and receive exclusive merchandise. There is also a new Pre-Show VIP Backstage Experience available, which includes a guided tour, VIP merch bundle, and early access to the Crash Zone.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live is produced by Family Entertainment Live, a company known for developing family-oriented live events, and Mattel, a leading global toy company. The tour showcases Mattel’s iconic Hot Wheels brand and has been expanding globally to provide families around the world with an exhilarating show.

Sources:

– Family Entertainment Holdings

– Mattel

Definitions:

– Mattel: A leading global toy company and owner of popular children’s and family entertainment franchises.

– Hot Wheels: A brand of die-cast toy cars and related products produced by Mattel.

– Glow Party: A live event featuring Hot Wheels Monster Trucks with a laser light show, theatrical effects, and dance parties.

– Crash Zone: A pre-show party where fans can see the Hot Wheels Monster Trucks up close and meet their favorite drivers and performers.

– Pre-Show VIP Backstage Experience: An exclusive tour behind the scenes of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, including early access to the Crash Zone and VIP merchandise bundle.

Note: The information in this article is based on the source article and may not include all details or updates. For more information, please visit the sources provided.