Famed Guitarist Brian May’s Collaboration with NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Mission

Famed Queen guitarist Brian May collaborated with NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission to assist scientists in finding a suitable landing spot on the asteroid Bennu. May used his expertise in creating 3D images from single camera shots to help the team evaluate the treacherous surface of Bennu and identify a crater that contained scientifically promising material with a low risk of boulders.

The collaboration began as a hobby for May but quickly became serious when it became evident that Bennu did not have suitable landing sites. May’s 3D images provided vital information for the mission and led to necessary software updates to the spacecraft, ultimately enabling a successful landing attempt. May’s images are featured in a new book titled “Bennu: 3-D Anatomy of an Asteroid,” co-authored by May and OSIRIS-REx principal investigator Dante Lauretta.

The OSIRIS-REx mission, launched in 2016, aimed to collect a sample from the near-Earth asteroid Bennu. The mission revealed that Bennu was different from what scientists had anticipated, but eventually, a suitable landing site was identified, and the spacecraft successfully collected a sample in October 2020.

May’s collaboration with NASA was driven by his passion for astronomy and his expertise in creating 3D images from space mission data. His contributions were crucial in helping NASA achieve its goal of collecting a piece of an asteroid. This collaboration emphasizes the connection between music and space exploration, highlighting the diverse talents and interests of individuals involved in scientific endeavors.