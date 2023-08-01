Fact Check: No Evidence that World Economic Forum Official Called for Banning Conspiracy Theorists

A recent article circulating on social media claims that a top official from the World Economic Forum (WEF) called for the elimination of dangerous conspiracy theorists and their access to the internet. However, there is no evidence to support this claim.

The article references the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory, which alleges the existence of a global cabal of elites engaged in child sex trafficking. It falsely attributes the statement to Yuval Noah Harari, a writer and lecturer at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, suggesting that he is a WEF official. However, Harari has no affiliation with the WEF.

The article distorts an interview Harari gave on a podcast about the potential risks and regulations surrounding artificial intelligence (AI). Harari did express concerns about the spread of misinformation through AI-generated content but never advocated for banning conspiracy theorists or limiting their internet access. He emphasized the need for responsible deployment of AI and suggested implementing guardrails to prevent the dissemination of fake information.

The People’s Voice, formerly known as NewsPunch, has a history of publishing fabricated stories about the WEF. The organization has confirmed that Harari is neither an employee nor an advisor. The claim made in the article has been debunked by fact-checkers.

In conclusion, the article misrepresents Harari’s statements, falsely portrays him as a WEF official, and spreads unsubstantiated claims about a conspiracy to ban conspiracy theorists from the internet.