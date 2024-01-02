Fallout: London Mod Release Date Set for April 24th

Fallout: London, a highly anticipated mod for Fallout 4, is finally set to be released on April 24th. The mod, which has been in development for five years, offers players a brand new game experience set in post-apocalyptic London. The team behind Fallout: London has created a wasteland that spans the capital’s boroughs, including iconic landmarks such as Tower Bridge and the Houses of Parliament.

The mod is said to be equivalent in size to Fallout 4’s original Commonwealth and its Far Harbor DLC combined. It features a range of British-themed assets, from pubs and tube stations to buses and telephone boxes. Fallout: London’s developers, Team FOLON, have put in extensive work to ensure that the mod is “content-complete,” incorporating reskinned assets from the original Fallout 4 while also creating new weapons, clothes, animations, and objects.

The release of Fallout: London was initially planned for 2023 but was delayed due to various factors, including conflicts affecting the mod’s scripting team. The team believes that the delay will allow them to achieve the level of polish and testing necessary for a successful release, avoiding any potential issues that have plagued other mod projects.

The new release date for Fallout: London, April 24th, coincides with St. George’s Day, adding a fitting touch to the launch. Additionally, the timing aligns with the premiere of Amazon’s Fallout TV show, generating additional excitement among fans.

It’s worth noting that Fallout: London will not be released for Bethesda’s upcoming free “next-gen” Fallout 4 update, as the mod team cannot anticipate the changes that may be implemented by Bethesda.

Summary

