Fallout Commander Decks Coming to Magic: The Gathering in March 2024

Wizards of the Coast has announced that the popular post-apocalypse RPG series, Fallout, will be coming to Magic: The Gathering in March 2024. Instead of a full booster set, Fallout will be introduced as a new Commander set, consisting of four decks. These decks will feature well-loved characters like super mutants and raiders.

While the full roster of legendary creatures in the decks has not been revealed, it is expected that characters such as Mr. House and The Courier from Fallout: New Vegas will make an appearance. However, characters like Butch DeLoria from The Tunnel Snakes in Fallout 3 may not be included as named character cards.

In addition to including iconic characters, the Fallout decks will also enable players to recreate some of the most memorable and outrageous moments from the Fallout series. It is speculated that these decks may incorporate a feature similar to Planechase, seen in the Doctor Who set, to showcase renowned locations from the games.

The Fallout Commander decks are likely to focus on the different factions within the wasteland, providing players with the opportunity to explore various strategies and playstyles. This collaboration between Magic: The Gathering and Fallout is part of the Magic’s Universes Beyond series, which has previously partnered with The Walking Dead and Lord of the Rings.

Following the immense success of the Lord of the Rings collaboration, which became one of Magic’s best-selling sets of all time, the inclusion of Fallout in the Universes Beyond lineup demonstrates the ongoing popularity and triumph of these crossover sets. Fans can look forward to more exciting collaborations in the future, including the highly anticipated Final Fantasy set scheduled for release in 2025.