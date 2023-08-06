Fallout to Join Magic: The Gathering as a Commander Set in 2024

Wizards of the Coast has recently announced that the beloved post-apocalypse RPG series, Fallout, will be making its way into the Magic: The Gathering universe as a new Commander set. Expected to release in March 2024, the Fallout Commander set will consist of four decks, each capturing the essence of the popular video game franchise.

While not a full booster set, these Commander decks will incorporate various fan-favorite elements from the Fallout series, including well-known characters such as super mutants and raiders. Though the specific legendary creatures are still subject to speculation, it is unlikely that characters like Butch DeLoria from Fallout 3 will be featured as named character cards.

According to Wizards, the Fallout Commander decks will give players the opportunity to relive some of the most memorable and eccentric moments from the series. It is even possible that the decks will introduce a mechanic similar to Planechase, which was previously seen in the Doctor Who set, highlighting iconic locations from the Fallout games.

The various factions found within the Fallout wasteland are expected to play a significant role in these decks, providing strategic depth and thematic cohesion. Fans are eagerly awaiting the reveal of characters like Frank Garrigan from Fallout 2, hoping to see them included in the set.

Magic: The Gathering’s Universes Beyond, which first gained attention with The Walking Dead set, has seen a surge in popularity despite initial resistance from some fans. The Lord of the Rings set became the second best-selling set in Magic: The Gathering’s history, further cementing the success of Universes Beyond. As for future releases, Magic: The Gathering enthusiasts can look forward to Final Fantasy joining the Universes Beyond roster in 2025.

