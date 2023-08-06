Magic: The Gathering to Feature Fallout in New Commander Set

Wizards of the Coast has revealed that the beloved post-apocalyptic RPG series, Fallout, will be incorporated into Magic: The Gathering as a new Commander set in March 2024. Instead of a complete booster set, the Fallout Commander set will consist of four decks, similar to the Doctor Who, Warhammer, and Lord of the Rings Commander sets.

Players can expect to see familiar favorites from the Fallout series, including super mutants and raiders, featured in the Commander decks. However, it is unclear which characters will be introduced as legendary creatures in the decks. While iconic characters like Mr. House and The Courier from Fallout: New Vegas are anticipated, lesser-known characters like Butch DeLoria from The Tunnel Snakes in Fallout 3 might not appear as named character cards.

In addition, Wizards of the Coast has hinted that the Fallout decks will enable players to recreate notable and eccentric moments from the Fallout games. There is speculation that the decks might incorporate elements resembling Planechase, allowing players to venture into iconic locations from the series.

The theme of the decks is expected to center around the various factions present in the wasteland. It remains to be seen whether characters from Fallout 2, such as Frank Garrigan, will be included in the decks.

Magic: The Gathering’s Universes Beyond, which has showcased successful collaborations with popular franchises like The Walking Dead and Lord of the Rings, has paved the way for this exciting integration. Currently, preorders for the upcoming Universes Beyond set featuring Doctor Who are available on Amazon.