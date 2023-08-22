Fallout 76 Update 1.80: Season 14 Patch Notes

Bethesda has released update 1.80 for Fallout 76, bringing with it Season 14: Fight for Freedom! This update includes new perks, events, and various improvements to the game. The update is available on all platforms, and here’s everything you need to know about it.

One of the major highlights of this update is the changes and additions to perks. Bethesda has made adjustments to the level requirements for some existing perk cards, making them more accessible to lower level characters. Additionally, players can now open multiple perk card packs at once, which saves time and makes the process more efficient.

In terms of new perks, two have been added in this update: Arms Keeper and Stable Tools. Arms Keeper reduces the weight of rifles, while Stable Tools provide an automatic melee weapon durability bonus. These perks add new options and customization for players.

Season 14: Fight for Freedom brings a patriotic theme to the game, with new C.A.M.P. items, armor skins, and more. Players can also look forward to a new ally, Grandma Junko, who is on a mission to find her grandchildren. Additionally, there are new presidential power armor skins, an Oval Office setup for your base, and an Autominer Collectron that can do all the mining for you.

In the upcoming Birthday Event, which celebrates five years of Fallout 76, players can complete unique challenges every day in their “Birthday Suit” to unlock festive rewards. This event will run from November 7th to November 21st.

The update also includes various design changes and improvements, such as balancing enemy encounters, reducing NPC attacks on player C.A.M.P.s, and correcting resistances for acid, electricity, and radiation damage.

Other notable changes include improvements to workbenches, UI enhancements, bug fixes, and improvements to art and animation.

Overall, Fallout 76 update 1.80 brings a range of new content, perks, and improvements to enhance the player experience. Whether you’re a seasoned player or just starting out, there’s something for everyone in this update.

Sources:

Fallout 76 Update 1.80 Patch Notes | Fallout 76 Season 14 Patch Notes | FO76 August 22 Patch Notes