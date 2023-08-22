Fallout 76 Undergoing Server Maintenance on August 22

Bethesda has announced that Fallout 76 servers will be undergoing maintenance on August 22. The maintenance is expected to take longer than usual, with Bethesda warning players to anticipate a few extra hours of downtime.

Normally, maintenance periods for the game last around 2-3 hours. However, in this case, Bethesda has indicated that it may take a bit longer for the servers to be fully operational again. It is important for players to be patient during this time, as maintenance is necessary to improve the game’s performance and address any issues.

During the maintenance period, players will not be able to access the game on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms. It is recommended to check Bethesda’s official website for the latest updates and patch notes regarding the maintenance progress.

As soon as the servers are back up, players can look forward to diving back into the wasteland. Fallout 76 is an online multiplayer game set in a post-apocalyptic world, where players must work together to survive and rebuild society.

In conclusion, if you are experiencing difficulties accessing Fallout 76 on August 22, rest assured that it is due to scheduled maintenance. Bethesda is working diligently to ensure the game is running smoothly and providing an optimal experience for its players.

Sources:

– Bethesda Support (@BethesdaSupport) August 22, 2023