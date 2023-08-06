SpaceX to Launch Another Batch of Starlink Satellites

SpaceX has announced that it will be launching another batch of 22 mini-satellites as part of the Starlink global internet coverage system. The launch will take place from the 40th launch complex at the United States Space Force base in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Scheduled for Monday at 9:00 PM Eastern Time (4:00 AM Moscow time on Monday), this will be the 98th launch of internet satellites since May 2019 as part of the Starlink project, and the 29th launch this year.

To date, SpaceX has successfully deployed over 4,800 satellites. However, some satellites have encountered issues and are no longer functional or have fallen out of orbit. Currently, there are still more than 4,500 satellites in operation.

The Falcon 9 rocket, which will be used for the launch, will have its first reusable stage utilized for the fourth time. After separation, this stage is scheduled to perform a controlled vertical landing on the drone ship named “A Shortfall of Gravitas” in the Atlantic Ocean.

SpaceX’s Starlink project aims to provide global internet coverage by deploying a constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit. This ongoing effort is aimed at improving global connectivity, particularly in underserved areas.