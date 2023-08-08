The Rise of Fake PYUSD Tokens: Scammers Exploit PayPal’s Stablecoin Hype

In the wake of PayPal’s recent announcement about their new stablecoin called PYUSD, several fake PYUSD tokens have emerged, showcasing opportunistic behavior from scammers looking to take advantage of the hype surrounding PayPal’s stablecoin.

According to data from decentralized exchange scanner DexScreener, within just 16 hours of PayPal’s announcement, approximately 30 new token pairs with the ticker “PYUSD” were created. These imposter tokens were minted on various chains, including Binance Smart Chain, Ethereum, and Coinbase’s newest layer 2 Base.

It’s important to note that the genuine PayPal USD token was launched in November of the previous year and can be verified through a specific contract address. PayPal has made it clear that the PayPal USD token can only be sent between verified PayPal and compatible wallets. Therefore, any tokens listed with the same ticker on UniSwap or other decentralized exchanges are highly unlikely to be authentic.

The largest fake PYUSD token, minted on Ethereum, has amassed a trading volume of $2.6 million since its inception shortly after PayPal’s stablecoin announcement. However, it has experienced a significant drop of over 66% from its all-time high after an initial surge of over 30,000%.

Interestingly, one imposter token named “PepeYieldUnibotSatoshiDoge” has witnessed a staggering price increase of more than 3,000% in the past four hours.

Many of these fake PYUSD tokens are believed to be “honeypots,” where investors who purchase these tokens find themselves unable to sell, essentially losing their crypto holdings. Since auditing smart contracts is not possible, investors often realize a token is a honeypot only when they attempt to sell.

This kind of behavior is not new, as opportunistic individuals, often referred to as “degens,” frequently create memecoins to capitalize on trending stories and events. For instance, after the superconductor craze, anonymous developers created an “LK-99” token, while over 50 UFO-themed memecoins were crafted during a Congressional hearing on alleged government cover-ups of alien visitation.

To protect themselves and their assets, investors must exercise caution and conduct thorough research when considering investing in unfamiliar tokens. By doing so, they can avoid potential scams and ensure the security of their investments.