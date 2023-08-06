The Rise of Chat-Based AI and the Need to Address its Risks

The introduction of OpenAI’s chat-based artificial intelligence (AI) model known as “ChatGPT” has sparked a global surge in generative AI applications that automatically generate text and images. Many overseas IT giants have entered this space, and even domestic companies in Japan are joining in the development of this technology. However, as the accuracy of generative AI improves, concerns about the creation of deceptive videos known as “deepfakes” have risen. This has prompted efforts to counter the risks associated with generative AI.

The potential for AI-generated fake news has caught the attention of G7 countries. In May of this year, false images depicting a massive explosion near the US Department of Defense circulated on social media. These images, believed to have been generated by AI, were falsely presented as a report from a US news agency, causing a temporary drop in stock prices on the New York Stock Exchange. While generative AI can enhance productivity by summarizing articles and composing emails, it can also become a dangerous “weapon” when used maliciously, such as creating research papers attributed to non-existent authors or spreading fake images that are indistinguishable from reality.

During the G7 Summit held in Hiroshima in May, the G7 working group of the “Hiroshima AI Process” expressed concerns about the dissemination of fake information through generative AI. Similarly, the Japanese government’s AI Strategy Council, chaired by Professor Yutaka Matsuo of the University of Tokyo, acknowledged the societal disruptions caused by fake information and emphasized the importance of developing software to authenticate generative AI-generated content.

As the popularity of ChatGPT grows, concerns about “copy-paste” behavior, where students use AI-generated text for assignments, have also increased. In response to this, a Tokyo-based company called Ank has developed support software called “Copyparner V6 (provisional name)” to detect the use of ChatGPT text in reports. This software allows users to input keywords and generates 10-20 sentences for comparison with the target report. Matching sections are highlighted visually for easy identification, and the software provides a percentage of “copy-paste” for users to make judgments. The software is capable of checking approximately 1.05 million characters per document and completes the evaluation in about five minutes.