CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

News

The Fairphone 5: A Step Towards Sustainable Smartphones

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Sep 8, 2023
The Fairphone 5: A Step Towards Sustainable Smartphones

The Dutch smartphone company, Fairphone, has released the Fairphone 5, a handset that sets a new standard for longevity and repairability. With a price tag of £619 (€699), the Fairphone 5 offers up to 10 years of software support, a significant step in addressing tech waste. The device features a crisp OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, providing smooth scrolling and vibrant colors. While the design may appear slightly dated compared to more modern smartphones, it offers IP55 water resistance.

The Fairphone 5 is powered by the Qualcomm QCM6490 chip, which may not be as powerful as high-end smartphone chips but offers long-term support, including at least five Android version updates and eight years of security updates. The device also includes a microSD card slot, allowing users to easily expand storage.

In terms of battery life, the Fairphone 5 lasts about 36 hours between charges, with the ability to easily swap out the battery for a spare. The battery is designed to maintain at least 80% of its original capacity for more than 1,000 full-charge cycles.

Fairphone is committed to sustainability, using fair-trade gold and silver, ethically sourced materials, and recycled components. The company also offers a five-year warranty and provides users with the option to repair the phone themselves using modular spare parts.

The Fairphone 5 comes with Fairphone OS, based on Android 13, providing a clean and efficient user experience. With eight to 10 years of security updates, it offers longer-term usability than most other smartphones. Users also have the option to install alternative operating systems if desired.

The camera capabilities of the Fairphone 5 include dual 50-megapixel rear cameras and a 50-megapixel selfie camera. While the camera performance is decent in good lighting conditions, it struggles with color inconsistency and low-light situations.

Overall, the Fairphone 5 is a step towards sustainable smartphones, offering longevity, repairability, and ethical sourcing. While it may not match the performance and camera capabilities of high-end smartphones, it provides a viable option for those concerned about tech waste and the environmental impact of their devices.

Sources:
– Fairphone website

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

News

The Role of Mobile POS Terminals in the Digital Transformation of North American Retail

Sep 8, 2023
News

The Role of MVNOs in South Africa’s Telecom Industry: Opportunities and Challenges

Sep 8, 2023
News

Top 5 Europe-Based Business Plan Software Solutions for Tech Startups

Sep 8, 2023

You missed

News

The Role of Mobile POS Terminals in the Digital Transformation of North American Retail

Sep 8, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

BBC Studios Distribution: A Commercial Arm of the British Broadcasting Corporation

Sep 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Hot Wheels Unleashed: A Brilliant Arcade Racer That Surpasses Expectations

Sep 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Technology

How Samsung Sets the Standard for Android Smartwatches

Sep 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments