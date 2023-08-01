CityLife

The Future of Electric Light Commercial Vehicles (e-LCV) Charging

Mampho Brescia

Aug 1, 2023
As the electric vehicle (EV) revolution continues to gain momentum, there are three critical factors that shape the future of Electric Light Commercial Vehicles (e-LCV) charging. These factors include range or charger anxiety, the charging infrastructure, and the battery size and range required.

Range or charger anxiety refers to the fear of running out of battery power or not having access to a charging station. Fleet managers can combat this anxiety by understanding their fleet’s needs and costs and analyzing the total cost of operation. By scrutinizing driver journeys and assessing the true costs and benefits of e-LCV ownership, informed decisions can be made.

The charging infrastructure plays a crucial role in the adoption of e-LCVs. It includes home, depot, and public charging options, each with its own cost and operational implications. Fleet managers must consider home charging challenges for fleets without off-street parking, which may require driver surveys and careful planning. Depot charging provides a smoother transition to electric by bypassing home installation concerns and optimizing cost-effectiveness. Public charging serves as a fallback option but can be costlier and come with potential accessibility issues.

Battery size and range are important considerations for e-LCV charging. Fleet managers need to consider the evolution of battery technology and the need for larger ranges. The availability and speed of public chargers also play a role in addressing charger anxiety and determining reliance on public charging.

Overall, these factors shape the future of e-LCV charging and require careful planning and consideration. Fleet managers must plan the charging infrastructure, optimize van usage, and address charger anxiety to successfully transition to electric light commercial vehicles.

