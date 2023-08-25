Factorio: Space Age Expansion Introduces Factory Building in Space

Factorio developer Wube Software has provided new details about the highly anticipated Factorio expansion, officially titled Factorio: Space Age. The expansion takes players to space, where they will construct intricate machinery, extract resources from planets, and manage a fleet of interplanetary space platforms.

Originally announced in 2021, Wube Software confirmed that the expansion was still in development as of early 2022 and would be released alongside the 1.2 update. However, a recent blog post from Wube hints at an update labeled as “version 2.0,” suggesting it will accompany the expansion.

Previously, Wube outlined a 7-step plan for the expansion, noting that it was in step 4, involving the connection of systems into a prototype. However, the latest blog post reveals that Wube has advanced to step 5 and is transitioning to step 6, indicating that the developer is concluding the initial tweaking phase and preparing for beta testing.

Factorio: Space Age will involve launching multiple rockets into space and establishing bases on distinct planets, each with its own unique challenges and themes. The order in which players tackle these planets will have strategic consequences, offering an impactful strategic choice.

In addition to the expansion content, Factorio 2.0 will introduce numerous balance changes and improvements that will affect all players, not just those who purchase Space Age. These enhancements include refined control systems for trains, improved blueprints, enhanced flying robot behavior, and more. Further details about these updates will be revealed in future blog posts from the Factorio team.

Wube acknowledges the similarities between Space Age and the Space Exploration mod, highlighting differences in length (Space Exploration requiring a minimum of 150 hours, compared to 60 hours minimum for Space Age), complexity levels, target audience, and unique gameplay elements.

While no specific release date has been provided for Factorio: Space Age, Wube aims to launch the expansion, which will be paid content, approximately one year from now. In the meantime, the developer plans to regularly release information about the expansion on a weekly basis, ensuring fans are kept informed and engaged.

Factorio is currently available for PC and Nintendo Switch, providing players with a taste of the game’s immersive factory-building experience while they eagerly await the Space Age expansion.

