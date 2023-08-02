Facebook’s parent company, Meta, developing chatbot personas

Facebook’s parent company, Meta, is reportedly in the process of developing chatbot prototypes called “personas” that can have humanlike conversations with users. These chatbots are being considered to take a form of famous historical figures or fictional characters such as Abraham Lincoln or a surfer. The purpose of these personas would be to provide search functions and recommendations to users.

The development of these chatbots is seen as a business gamble for Meta, as it faces competition from platforms like TikTok and aims to launch its own AI venture in a crowded marketplace. However, Meta believes that these AI-powered personas could offer a fun user experience.

During an earnings call, Meta’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, mentioned the company’s plan to build products and technologies using generative AI. This includes using generative AI features to assist advertisers and fill gaps in external-facing interactions, as well as utilizing AI internally to aid engineers in code writing and knowledge sharing.

One of the areas that Meta’s leadership finds most exciting is generative AI customer agents. Chad Heaton, Meta’s Vice President of Finance, believes that businesses can leverage AI agents to respond to messages at scale, especially in developed markets. This indicates that Meta sees a significant opportunity in AI-powered customer support.

Although Meta’s chatbots are expected to roll out in the near future, the company has not yet provided an official comment on the matter.