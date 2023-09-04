New Manga Series Coming Soon from Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize Nominees

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has announced the release of three new manga series in its upcoming issues. The magazine recently published the final chapter of Daisuke Enoshima’s “Fabricant 100” manga, which had launched in December 2022. Enoshima’s manga tells the story of a doctor’s creations, known as fabricants, who strive to obtain the perfect body by attacking humans. The lead character, Ashibi Yao, sets out on a journey of revenge accompanied by the doctor’s final creation, Fabricant 100. The dark fairy tale will continue to unfold exclusively in the pages of Shonen Jump.

In addition to “Fabricant 100,” the magazine will feature other exciting manga series. Yoshihiko Hayashi’s “Mama Yūyū,” described as a “new normal fantasy,” will debut in the 41st issue on September 11. The manga takes place in a world where humans and the Demon King choose to coexist, creating an intriguing backdrop. The Hero of the story is troubled and faces various challenges in this unique setting.

Furthermore, Takeru Hokazono’s “Kagurabachi” manga will launch in the 42nd issue on September 19. The story focuses on Chihiro, the young son of a swordsmith, and his adventures in a world filled with swords and ancient traditions.

Last but not least, Elck Itsumo’s “Two on Ice” manga will premiere in the 43rd issue on September 25. This series revolves around figure skater Hayuma Minekoshi, who has a fateful encounter with a mysterious young girl at the skating rink.

All three of these new manga series are part of the JUMP NEXTWAVE releases. It is worth noting that Hayashi, Hokazono, and Itsumo have all been nominated for Shueisha’s prestigious Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize award in the past.

Stay tuned for the upcoming issues of Weekly Shonen Jump to dive into these captivating new manga series from these acclaimed creators!

