A Rare Blue Moon: What You Need to Know

In a rare celestial event, a Blue Moon will grace the night sky on August 30-31, 2023. This phenomenon occurs when there are 13 Full Moons in a calendar year, instead of the usual 12. The extra Full Moon is often referred to as a Blue Moon since it does not have a popular name like the other 12. We won’t witness another Blue Moon until the 22nd century.

Blue Moons are not extremely rare, happening once every two-and-a-half to three years. The previous Blue Moon occurred on Halloween in 2020, and the next one is expected on May 31, 2026. However, this particular Blue Moon in 2023 holds significance because it will be a “super” Blue Moon.

A supermoon is a Full Moon that coincides with the Moon’s closest approach to Earth, making it appear larger and brighter in the sky. Usually, there are between two and five supermoons each year. In the case of a rare super Blue Moon, the Moon is not only at its closest point to Earth but also coincides with the second Full Moon of the month.

The last super Blue Moon took place on January 31, 2018, and was also a total lunar eclipse, known as the Super Blue Blood Moon. The next super Blue Moon will occur on January 31, 2037.

It’s important to note that these dates may vary slightly depending on the location and time zone. However, skywatchers can still expect a breathtaking display as the Moon shines brilliantly during a clear night. Don’t miss this remarkable and beautiful event that won’t happen again for another century.

