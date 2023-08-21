Samsung rumored to bring back Exynos chips for some Galaxy S24 phones

Samsung is rumored to reintroduce Exynos chips in select models of the Galaxy S24 series next year, after exclusively using Snapdragon chips for the Galaxy S23. The Exynos 2400 processor is expected to be used in phones released in Africa, Europe, and parts of Asia, while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 could be used in phones sold in China, South Korea, and the US. Leaked specifications of the Exynos 2400 processor reveal its capabilities.

The Exynos 2400 is built using an improved version of Samsung Foundry’s 4nm fabrication process. It boasts a 10-core CPU, which includes one Cortex-X4 CPU core clocked at 3.1GHz, two Cortex-A720 CPU cores clocked at 2.9GHz, three Cortex-A720 CPU cores clocked at 2.6GHz, and four Cortex-A520 CPU cores clocked at 1.8GHz. In comparison, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 features an octa-core CPU with one Cortex-X4 CPU core, five Cortex-A720 CPU cores, and two Cortex-A520 CPU cores.

The Exynos 2400, like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, is only compatible with 64-bit apps, rendering older 32-bit apps incompatible. It is also expected to support UFS 4.0 storage and LPDDR5X RAM with a bandwidth of 8.5Gbps. The built-in ISP (Image Signal Processor) can handle up to 320MP camera sensors and 8K 60fps videos.

In terms of graphics, the Exynos 2400 is rumored to feature the Xclipse 940 GPU, which has double the GPU cores compared to its predecessor, the Xclipse 920 GPU in the Exynos 2200. This indicates that the Exynos 2400 could have 12 GPU cores, resulting in double the graphics performance of the Exynos 2200.

The Exynos 2400 is also said to offer improved AI computing performance and include the Exynos 5300 modem, which supports maximum downlink speeds of up to 10Gbps on a 5G network and maximum uplink speeds of 3.87Gbps. It is compatible with NSA and SA 5G networks and supports mmWave and sub-6GHz networks. The modem also has two-way satellite connectivity for emergency calling and messaging in areas without cellular network coverage.

Connectivity features of the Exynos 2400 are expected to include BDSm Galileo, GLONASS, GPS, Wi-Fi 6E/Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFS, and USB 3.2 Type-C.