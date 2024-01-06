Exploring the Social Implications of Extreme Rituals: Insights from a Multifactorial Study

In a recent study published in the journal Religion, Brain & Behavior, researchers from the D’Or Institute for Research and Education (IDOR) delved into the perceptions of over a thousand participants in the Festival of the Nine Emperor Gods, an annual celebration with religious significance that draws millions of people in Asian countries. The research aimed to better understand the social effects of extreme rituals that involve self-inflicted violence.

Rituals, regardless of religious or cultural context, are an integral part of our lives. They serve to build communities, enhance social connections, regulate emotions, and pass down traditions and behaviors from generation to generation. By examining the audience’s reactions to the extreme rituals of the Festival of the Nine Emperor Gods, the scientists sought to gain insights into how individuals perceive and interpret these events.

The festival, which takes place in the ninth month of the Chinese calendar, involves processions, fasting, religious prayers, and rituals of extreme self-mutilation, such as walking on hot coals and piercing. While these acts are performed by a small number of participants, they are observed by spectators who can request blessings and predictions from the individuals involved.

To understand the emotional and psychological impact of these extreme rituals on the spectators, the researchers collected information from over 1,000 festival attendees from diverse social backgrounds. Using a psychometric network approach, they analyzed the responses and identified patterns among five categories: negative emotions, positive emotions, feelings of ambiguity, social connection, and ritual actions.

The study revealed that emotions such as happiness, fear, and the belief in supernatural powers of the deities significantly influenced the participants’ perceptions. The interconnectedness of these variables suggests that human psychology is complex and influenced by multiple factors.

This research sheds light on the social implications of extreme rituals and highlights the importance of understanding different cultural practices. It encourages us to broaden our perspectives and recognize the significance of rituals in shaping our identities and communities, even if they may seem unfamiliar or extreme.

