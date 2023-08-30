New Gameplay Video Teases Chaos Forces in Space Marine 2

A new nine-minute gameplay video for Space Marine 2 showcases the intense action and explosive battles that await players in the upcoming game. The video reveals the addition of Chaos forces, adding a new layer of excitement and challenge for players to face.

During a dialogue between the Ultramarines, there is a mention of Chaos forces, hinting at their presence in the game. This tease is further confirmed at the end of the video, where Chaos forces are shown in action alongside the alien Tyranids as the primary enemies.

Upon closer examination, it appears that the scene takes place inside the Warp, the demonic dimension of Warhammer 40,000. The colors in the sky and the presence of Chaos Rhino troop carrier suggest an alignment with Tzeentch, the Chaos god of change. The enemies seen shooting at Lieutenant Titus resemble Rubric Marines of the Thousand Sons Traitor Legion, who are loyal to Tzeentch.

It is worth noting that Space Marine 2 features vehicles for Primaris Space Marines, including the old Rhino still used by Chaos. This signifies the shift in Titus’s character, as he has become a Primaris Space Marine after crossing the Rubicon Primaris.

The inclusion of Chaos forces in Space Marine 2 adds much-needed gameplay variety, addressing concerns that the game might be lacking in diverse enemy encounters. Players can look forward to battling both Tyranids and Chaos Space Marines as they strive to save the Imperial Jungle World Kadaku from impending disaster.

Space Marine 2 is set to release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC sometime this winter.

