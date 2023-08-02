Studying GRB 210619B: Insights into Cataclysmic Explosions and Black Hole Formation

Stars with more than ten times the mass of the Sun undergo cataclysmic explosions, transforming into black holes and emitting gamma-ray bursts that can be detected by space telescopes. A recent study of GRB 210619B has provided valuable data on these explosive events and the conditions they create.

When a star’s core can no longer sustain nuclear reactions, the star collapses, resulting in a powerful explosion and the formation of a black hole if the star’s mass is over ten times that of the Sun. These explosions, known as gamma-ray bursts, produce intense bursts of gamma radiation, carrying energy millions of times greater than visible light. Unfortunately, gamma radiation is blocked by the Earth’s atmosphere, so space telescopes are necessary to detect these bursts.

Scientists started recording gamma-ray bursts in the late 1960s, initially only detecting gamma radiation. However, there were indications that these bursts might also emit observable optical radiation. The first observation of optical radiation accompanying a gamma-ray burst occurred on January 23rd, 1999.

To enable rapid detection of optical radiation, scientists developed robotic telescopes capable of gathering real-time data. In June 2021, the powerful gamma-ray burst GRB 210619B was observed by telescopes in the Czech Republic, Spain, and the Russian Mini-MegaTORTORA system. The optical afterglow of the burst was recorded 28 seconds after the gamma-ray flash, allowing for the analysis of the optical radiation’s properties.

This detailed dataset provided insight into the physical parameters associated with the gamma-ray burst. It confirmed that high-energy charged particles within a rarefied medium with a strong magnetic field contribute to the observed luminous phenomenon.

Studying gamma-ray bursts not only enhances our understanding of massive stars and their demise but also serves as a testing ground for fundamental physics theories. These bursts provide an opportunity to explore extreme conditions such as ultra-high energies, velocities, densities, and gravitational forces, pushing the boundaries of existing theories.

Furthermore, gamma-ray bursts offer a window into the early universe, enabling the study of stars and interstellar environments from billions of years ago. By accumulating data from more events like GRB 210619B, scientists can continue expanding their knowledge and refining their theories about the universe.