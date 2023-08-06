The Extinction Risk Associated with AI and its Impact on Employment and Narrative Control

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been a topic of great discussion and debate due to its power and reach. While there are exciting prospects, concerns about its impact on human creativity, decision-making, and productivity have also been raised. Christopher Nolan’s movie, Oppenheimer, has reignited thoughts about the potential “extinction risk” associated with AI.

Experts compare the development of AI to the “Oppenheimer moment,” referring to physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer’s conflicted feelings about building the atomic bomb. Just like the bomb’s destructive potential, AI enthusiasts are excited but cautious about its capabilities to potentially wipe out human civilization.

Risk management principles dictate that even a low probability of a catastrophic event should be taken seriously. Therefore, despite beliefs that extinction risk is unlikely, it demands significant consideration. While existential risks may seem distant, immediate concerns require attention.

One imminent concern is the impact of AI on employment, especially in countries like India that heavily rely on cheap labor for low-tech jobs. AI is already replacing these jobs, raising questions about the future of employment. Although AI may create new opportunities, such as in “prompt engineering,” it remains uncertain if they will adequately compensate for the loss.

Historically, previous industrial revolutions have negatively affected certain workers, leading to prolonged technological transitions. On a global scale, the adoption of AI could further hinder economic convergence between developed and developing countries. The reduced demand for international workers and outsourced work due to AI adoption could have significant socioeconomic consequences for developing nations.

Moreover, AI-generated content raises concerns about narrative control and the perpetuation of existing biases. These systems may reinforce dominant narratives and present a particular slant. For instance, OpenAI’s generative AI ‘chatbot’ ChatGPT has faced criticism for carrying left-leaning biases. This perpetuation limits alternative perspectives and inhibits a comprehensive understanding of progress and development.

Addressing the short-term challenges of AI is crucial, but a long-term perspective that capitalizes on technology’s benefits while navigating negative externalities is essential. In a democratic society, the timeframe and collective efforts to ensure the common good will play a crucial role in determining the ultimate impact of AI.

The rapid advancements in AI technology emphasize the need for proactive risk management and a thoughtful approach to its implementation and regulation. As we navigate the complexities of AI, it is imperative to prioritize the preservation of human values, address employment concerns, and safeguard against the consolidation of biased narratives.