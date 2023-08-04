Exploring the Role of AI in Music Production and Promotion

Stakeholders in the music and technology industries recently gathered in Lagos for the Music Meets Data workshop. This event, organized by Instig Labs and SLOT Africa, aimed to explore how artificial intelligence (AI) can enhance music production, promotion, and accessibility in Africa.

The workshop provided valuable insights into the role of data analysis in understanding audience preferences and predicting music trends. Ezinne Okeke, a data analyst at Mavin Global, emphasized the importance of using data to make informed decisions in music marketing.

Gilbert Bani, a recording artist and music manager, proposed a scientific approach to the music business. He emphasized the need for musicians to view themselves as brands or businesses and advocated for the creation of a technology platform that can manage different aspects of the music business, introducing the concept of a “Music Product Manager.”

Eclipse Nkasi, the founder of Wakati Media, shared his experience of producing and marketing an AI-generated Afrobeat album titled ‘Infinite Echoes.’ He discussed the use of AI as an assistive tool rather than a replacement for human creativity, highlighting its potential in music production and promotion.

Legal considerations were also addressed during the workshop. Lola Oyedele, an entertainment property lawyer, discussed copyright and collaborations in the emerging AI-powered music ecosystem, shedding light on the legal aspects that arise in this space.

The organizers expressed their commitment to further projects aimed at promoting AI and digital transformation in various industries. The Music Meets Data workshop acts as a starting point for a series of initiatives that will facilitate discussions and collaborations in this field.