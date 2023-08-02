Kentucky Lawmakers Discuss Application and Risks of Artificial Intelligence in State Government

Kentucky lawmakers recently had a discussion regarding the potential uses and risks related to artificial intelligence (AI) in state government and policy. AI advocates Ben Kaner and Alicia Schollaert from Gartner, an international consulting firm, provided testimony during a meeting of the Interim Joint Committee on Tourism, Small Business, and Information Technology.

The advocates focused on how AI could be implemented by state agencies to their advantage while minimizing risks. One potential application of AI in Kentucky government is the development of chatbots for citizen engagement, data management, processing information requests, and providing multilingual resources. However, Kaner emphasized the risks associated with AI, including the possibility of misleading information, biased data, and increased vulnerability of government networks to malicious actors.

Kaner highlighted the importance of deploying AI in a targeted and secure manner, rather than implementing it without proper regulation. State Senator Shelley Funke Frommeyer expressed interest in exploring how AI could be employed to provide practical tools for teaching math and reading in Kentucky schools. This could be particularly useful in addressing the teacher shortages in the state.

Schollaert mentioned that already 51% of teachers are utilizing AI to reduce administrative work and allocate more time for teaching. AI can assist in designing lesson plans and providing personalized tutoring to students.

Lawmakers also discussed concerns about the potential negative impacts of AI, such as job reduction, malicious data mining, and the hijacking of government networks. Representative Ryan Dotson emphasized the need for strong regulations and safeguards to ensure responsible and safe use of AI.

In conclusion, the lawmakers acknowledged the potential benefits of integrating AI into Kentucky government operations while recognizing the importance of addressing the associated risks and implementing appropriate safeguards.