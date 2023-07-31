AI Chatbots: Exploring the Options

If you’re interested in trying out AI chatbots, there are several options available. One popular choice is ChatGPT by OpenAI. It offers a simple interface with past chats stored neatly on the sidebar. ChatGPT provides answers and solutions, although it may occasionally hallucinate. Users can access the GPT 3.5 large language model for free or subscribe to ChatGPT Plus for $20 per month to gain access to the faster and more reliable GPT-4 model. The Plus version also includes support for plugins, allowing users to connect to the web and automate tasks using other apps.

Another option is Bing Chat by Microsoft, which is integrated into the Microsoft Edge browser. Bing Chat uses the same underlying technology as ChatGPT and provides free access to GPT-4. It can be used for various tasks such as asking questions about websites, writing recipes, or summarizing articles. Bing Chat also integrates with Bing Search and provides concise reports on current events. However, it’s advisable to double-check the information it provides as it may occasionally hallucinate.

Google Bard is a fast and free AI chatbot. It doesn’t have any limitations on queries and loads instantly. Although it may not have the same level of accuracy as ChatGPT or Bing Chat, it offers unique features such as voice search and the ability to export generated content directly to Gmail or Google Docs. Google is continuously developing Bard, and its upcoming PaLM 2 model is expected to bring improvements in math, coding, and language-related tasks. Bard is already being integrated into various Google products.

Each AI chatbot has its own strengths and weaknesses, so it’s important to evaluate which one suits your needs best. Whether you choose ChatGPT, Bing Chat, or Google Bard, these chatbots offer different functionalities that allow you to explore the capabilities of AI.