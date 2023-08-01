American Commerce Department Allocates $52 Billion to Boost Semiconductor Manufacturing in the U.S.

A multi-disciplinary team of experts has come together at the Commerce Department with a whopping $52 billion budget to address the decline of semiconductor manufacturing in the United States. The establishment of the CHIPS (Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors) program aims to attract major chipmakers to the U.S. as a means to produce cutting-edge semiconductors for military technology, supercomputers, and everyday devices.

The primary goal of the program is to reduce the reliance on suppliers predominantly located in Taiwan and South Korea, due to concerns about potential disruptions stemming from conflicts or blockades by China. To this end, Congress has already allocated $39 billion in grants and subsidies for chipmakers and their suppliers, in addition to an extra $11 billion for chip design research centers.

The CHIPS office, a division of the Commerce Department, has been established to oversee the program and provide loan guarantees of up to $75 billion. Morgan Dwyer, the chief strategy officer at the CHIPS office, highlights the crucial role that semiconductors play in modern life and acknowledges the challenges posed by their extensive use. The program’s success will be measured by its ability to strengthen national security and deliver value for taxpayers.

As efforts to revitalize U.S. semiconductor manufacturing gain attention, lawmakers emphasize the importance of carefully selecting recipients of federal funds to prevent an industry bailout. Senators Mark Warner and John Cornyn stress the need to prioritize national security concerns when awarding grants and subsidies. They also call for support of the entire semiconductor supply chain instead of solely focusing on major chip fabricators.

The CHIPS office has already received more than 400 statements of interest from semiconductor manufacturers eager to take part in the program. Applications for grants and subsidies will begin in September. Prominent chipmakers, including Intel, Micron, IBM, Samsung, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., have shown potential investments totaling $400 billion in U.S. semiconductor manufacturing.