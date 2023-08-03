Expanding Your Business Internationally with AI Translation Tools

Expanding your business internationally is a strategic move with great potential. However, to succeed, it’s crucial to speak the language of your target audience. Studies show that over 70% of consumers are more likely to choose a product if it’s available in a language they understand. Therefore, preparing your website for localization and translation is key to attracting global customers.

An AI translation tool or engine is a software application that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithms to perform automated translation of text or speech from one language to another. These tools analyze and understand the meaning of the source text and generate an equivalent translation in the target language.

One of the significant advancements in AI translation tools is neural machine translation (NMT). Powered by deep learning algorithms, NMT models can capture complex language patterns and produce accurate and fluent translations.

While there are no absolute best AI translation tools or providers, here are some of the top translation engines that can aid in your internationalization plan:

1. DeepL: A German-based MT tool that offers cutting-edge machine translation software, customization options, and a focus on data security and privacy.

2. Google Cloud Translation: A widely used tool that provides instantaneous translation between multiple languages, with APIs for business integration.

3. AWS Amazon Translate: A powerful tool designed for organizations requiring language translation for websites, applications, and user-generated content. It offers features such as neural machine translation and real-time translation capabilities.

4. Microsoft Translator for Business: A versatile tool that goes beyond basic translation capabilities by offering customization options and integration with customer support workflows.

Integrating translation AI engines into existing workflows is straightforward using the provided APIs. Additionally, using a translation memory system (TMS) can further improve translation efficiency and help scale expansion quickly. A TMS operates by managing a database known as translation memory, which stores segments of previously translated text.

In conclusion, by utilizing AI translation tools and engines, as well as implementing a TMS, you can create a welcoming space for global customers and effectively expand your business internationally.