Organizations Prioritizing Technical Skills for Thriving in Technological Landscape

Organizations aiming to thrive in today’s rapidly advancing technological landscape must prioritize the development of technical skills. To address this need, NVIDIA Training has introduced new courses designed to equip teams with expertise in cutting-edge areas such as generative AI and 3D virtual world creation. The program has already empowered numerous students, developers, researchers, and data scientists with vital technical skills.

Generative AI holds immense potential to revolutionize organizational operations. With generative AI, users can generate new content rapidly using various inputs such as text, images, sounds, animations, and 3D models. NVIDIA Training now offers courses that delve into different aspects of generative AI, including applications in question-answering, summarization, textual entailment, and image and audio creation. These courses not only provide technical insights but also promote responsible use of the technology.

Advancements in digital world-building are driving transformative changes across industries like media, entertainment, architecture, engineering, construction, factory planning, and avatar creation. NVIDIA’s Omniverse platform enables technical artists, designers, and engineers to construct complex and accurate 3D scenes and simulations in real time. Collaborative features enhance the development process further.

NVIDIA Training provides courses on this topic as well. Students can learn about Universal Scene Description (USD), an open standard that revolutionizes 3D workflows. The training covers data modeling, custom schemas, and composition for scene assembly and collaboration. Additionally, participants can explore the Omniverse Kit development framework to build applications and custom extensions for specific 3D workflows.

NVIDIA Training’s comprehensive portfolio includes courses covering AI, deep learning, accelerated computing, data science, networking, and infrastructure. Individuals and organizations can access these resources to gain expertise in effectively utilizing NVIDIA technologies for innovative solutions.

For those interested in exploring generative AI, graphics, and more, NVIDIA will be hosting a keynote address by CEO Jensen Huang at the SIGGRAPH conference.