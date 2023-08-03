Unlocking the Potential of ChatGPT and Python Programming with the 2023 Ultimate AI ChatGPT and Python Programming Bundle

If you’ve been benefiting from using ChatGPT for your work, school, or personal projects, imagine the endless possibilities if you could customize your own chatbot. The 2023 Ultimate AI ChatGPT and Python Programming Bundle allows you to do just that.

This bundle, available for only $30 until August 13th, focuses on teaching you Python programming skills. Whether you’re a beginner or have limited coding experience, this bundle has something for everyone.

The course “Python 3: From ZERO to GUI Programming” is a great starting point, providing nine hours of programming tips. It serves as a foundation for the other eight Python courses included in the bundle. These courses cover various topics such as PDF handling, data analysis, and even programming an escape room.

Taught by Dr. Chris Mall, who holds a master’s degree in IT and a Ph.D. in Computer Science, these courses not only teach coding but also introduce you to the theory behind AI and guide you in programming a robot.

Once you have a solid understanding of Python and AI, you’ll be ready for the two courses that walk you through the process of creating a ChatGPT AI bot. Even if you’re not an expert coder, these courses will show you how to leverage ChatGPT to generate new code.

With a total of 86 hours of Python and AI training, this bundle offers a comprehensive opportunity to take control of your education and enhance your coding skills. Don’t miss out on this back-to-school sale. Purchase the 2023 Ultimate AI ChatGPT and Python Programming Bundle for $30 before August 13th. No coupon code necessary.