Capcom Releases First Major Update for Exoprimal

Capcom has launched the first significant update for its recently released mech dinosaur game, Exoprimal. The update, titled Title Update 1, is now available on all platforms. It introduces 10 new variants of alpha Exosuits and over 30 Modules. Additionally, players can celebrate the game’s achievement of surpassing one million players with a free Skywave “Egret” skin.

Each Exosuit variant is equipped with unique weapons and offers different combat styles compared to the standard models. For example, the Deadeye Alpha utilizes a shotgun that transforms into a five-shot burst when aiming down sights, offering versatile offensive options. On the other hand, the Zephyr Alpha focuses on mid-range combat with its energy chakram projectiles that increase in power over distance.

Other variants include the Barrage Alpha, equipped with a rocket launcher that can be charged for increased damage and allows players to leap into the air, and the Vigilant Alpha, armed with a semi-auto rifle that delivers a stream of single-fire projectiles.

To unlock these variants, players must level up the base versions of the Exosuits to level 20. In addition to the new Exosuits, Capcom also added a free Exosuit decal inspired by J-pop group Da-iCE and announced a Funky Dance emote for the next title update, expected in October.

Looking ahead, Exoprimal Season 2 is set to launch in October 2023, introducing a new map, mission type, Rigs, Modules, and a collaboration with Street Fighter 6. Season 3, scheduled for January 2024, will include beta variant Exosuits, a new boss enemy called Neo Triceratops, and a crossover with Monster Hunter.

Despite facing challenges as a new intellectual property, Capcom remains optimistic about Exoprimal’s success. The game’s current player count of over one million is considered a positive outcome. The company plans to continue releasing content while monitoring player behavior and aims to expand sales.

IGN awarded Exoprimal a score of 8/10 in its review, praising its unique take on the hero shooter genre, diverse selection of exosuits, and enjoyable multiplayer experience.