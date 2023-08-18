The Title 1 Update for Exoprimal: More Exosuits and Modules, Plus a Free Gift Skin

The latest update for Exoprimal brings exciting additions to the game. Players can now enjoy 10 new exosuits, over 30 new modules, and a free gift skin for all. This update is available on all platforms.

The 10 new exosuit variants each have unique weapon loadouts, allowing players to further customize their gaming experience. These variants are separate from the standard suits, offering more options for players to switch things up.

Additionally, the update introduces 34 new modules that enable players to further customize their Exosuits. While many of these modules are applicable to any exosuit, some are specifically designed for particular suits.

Among the new variants is the Barrage Alpha Rocket Hop, equipped with a rocket launcher that can be charged for extra damage and explosions. This variant allows players to leap into the air for a different vantage point. The Vigilant Alpha: Marksman is a more maneuverable version with a semi-auto rifle, where one out of every few shots deal extra damage. The Witch Doctor Alpha: Duality Beam suit fires energy beams that can heal allies and hurt enemies. The longer the beam stays in contact with its target, the stronger its effect is, whether offensive or defensive. These variants offer great tactical opportunities for team strategies.

These examples are just a taste of the new variants available for use in the main game mode, Dino Survival, and in Savage Gauntlet. To unlock all of these new variant suits for free, simply level up the base version of the suit to level 20. This provides added value to playing the game and experimenting with different suits.

To celebrate over a million players joining up, the update also includes a free Skywave Egret skin as a gift.

Capcom plans to support seasonal updates, with the second season starting in October and season 3 beginning in January. The January season will feature new Beta variant exosuits, a Neo Triceratops boss, and a crossover with Monster Hunter.

For more information, head to Exoprimal.