EXL Recognized as Major Player in IDC MarketScape for AI Services

EXL, a top data analytics and digital solutions company, has recently been acknowledged as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Artificial Intelligence Services 2023 Vendor Assessment. This recognition marks EXL’s first inclusion in the research, which evaluates 25 AI service providers.

With organizations increasingly looking for AI solutions to drive revenue and profit growth, enhance customer satisfaction, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate the development and launch of new products and services, professional services firms play a crucial role in helping companies integrate AI into their digital strategies, construct production-grade solutions, and achieve a return on investment.

EXL assists its clients in developing AI Centers of Excellence, structuring data for scaling generative AI throughout their organizations, prioritizing and delivering use cases, and implementing generative AI platforms. The company is proud to be recognized as a Major Player in this field, seeing it as a reflection of their commitment to leveraging the power of AI to provide impactful solutions to clients.

The IDC MarketScape assessment encompasses both quantitative and qualitative analysis of AI service providers worldwide, highlighting the key factors for short-term and long-term success.

About EXL:

EXL is a prominent data analytics and digital solutions company that collaborates with clients to enhance business outcomes. With expertise in domains such as insurance, healthcare, banking, and retail, EXL combines profound industry knowledge with advanced technologies like AI and ML to create agile and scalable solutions. Headquartered in New York, EXL boasts a global team of over 48,000 professionals spanning six continents.