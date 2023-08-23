Introducing Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story

IGN has provided an exclusive preview of the upcoming game, Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, complete with a brand new trailer that showcases gameplay, the beautiful yet treacherous region of Freljord, and the appearance of fellow champion Braum.

The trailer begins with Nunu and Willump in a perilous situation, surrounded by wolves. However, Braum comes to their rescue, offering a helping hand. It is revealed that the duo is on a quest to find the Heart of the Blue at a winged mountain, and Braum offers to be their guide.

The gameplay footage of Song of Nunu demonstrates an exciting adventure through the frozen land of Freljord, with platforming, climbing, sledding atop Willump, puzzles, dancing, and much more. The developers, Tequila Works, and publisher, Riot Forge, have also confirmed that players will encounter various League of Legends champions throughout the game.

Rowan Parker, Creative Director at Riot Forge, expressed his excitement for players to experience the dynamic relationship between Nunu and Willump, stating that it is the driving force of the game. He also mentioned the thrill of partnering with Tequila Works to bring these beloved characters to life in the Freljord.

Raúl Rubio Munárriz, CEO, Co-Founder, and CCO of Tequila Works, expressed gratitude for the creative freedom given by Riot Forge to choose the right champions for their game. He emphasized the depth of the characters and the joy players will find in joining Nunu and Willump on their journey through the unforgiving yet magical world of Freljord.

Tequila Works, known for their titles such as Gylt, Rime, The Sexy Brutale, and Deadlight, has partnered with Riot Forge, a publisher within Riot Games responsible for League of Legends Story games. These include The Mageseeker, Ruined King, CONV/RGENCE, and Hextech Mayhem.

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story is set to release in Fall 2023, with the details of its release date and collector’s edition to be announced soon. Fans can follow Adam Bankhurst, the news writer for IGN, on Twitter @AdamBankhurst and on Twitch for more updates.

Definitions:

League of Legends: A popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game developed and published by Riot Games.

Freljord: A region within the world of League of Legends known for its frozen landscapes and harsh climate.

Tequila Works: A game development studio known for creating unique and compelling gaming experiences.

Riot Forge: A publishing division within Riot Games responsible for creating and releasing story-driven games set in the League of Legends universe.

