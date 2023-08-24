Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story Trailer Revealed, Featuring Gameplay and Freljord Region

IGN has exclusively revealed a new trailer for Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story, giving fans a glimpse of the gameplay and the beautiful yet dangerous region of Freljord. The trailer also features the appearance of fellow champion Braum, who comes to the aid of Nunu and Willump.

In the trailer, Nunu and Willump find themselves surrounded by wolves before Braum arrives to help them. Nunu and Willump explain that they are on a search for the Heart of the Blue, located at a winged mountain, and Braum offers to guide them on their journey.

The trailer showcases gameplay elements of Song of Nunu, presenting it as a thrilling adventure through the frozen land of Freljord. Players can expect platforming, climbing, sledding atop Willump, puzzles, and even dancing. The developers, Tequila Works, and publisher Riot Forge have confirmed that Nunu and Willump will encounter other League of Legends champions as they progress through the adventure.

Rowan Parker, Creative Director at Riot Forge, expressed excitement for players to join Nunu and Willump on their epic journey, emphasizing that their relationship is the core of the game. Raúl Rubio Munárriz, CEO, Co-Founder, and CCO of Tequila Works, expressed gratitude for Riot Forge’s freedom in choosing champions and their trust in bringing these characters to life.

Tequila Works, known for their previous titles such as Gylt, Rime, The Sexy Brutale, and Deadlight, has partnered with Riot Forge for this game. Riot Forge, a publisher within Riot Games, has previously released League of Legends Story games like The Mageseeker, Ruined King, CONV/RGENCE, and Hextech Mayhem.

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story is set to be released in Fall 2023, with the specific release date and collector’s edition details to be announced in the near future.

