HasLab Developing New Power Rangers Lightning Collection Weapons

Recently, it was reported that Hasbro’s Power Rangers Lightning Collection toy line will be going on hiatus in 2024. Hasbro confirmed this news at San Diego Comic-Con, stating that the line will be on hold until after the release of the upcoming Power Rangers Cosmic Fury. However, there are still a few exciting releases planned before the hiatus.

HasLab, a program on Hasbro Pulse, is known for creating big, expensive figures and vehicles through crowdfunding. Each brand takes a turn proposing an idea, and if enough backers are met within a 45-day period, the product goes into production.

Power Rangers will be joining HasLab with a role play entry. Fans have expressed interest in various ideas for Power Rangers HasLab items, such as team packs or large Zords like Serpentara. However, the chosen plan is the replica Power Bow and Power Axe. These weapons, belonging to the Pink and Black Rangers, are the final Power Weapons needed to complete a fully combined collector Power Blaster. The weapons are expected to be offered as a bundle, with an estimated price of around $450.

The specific backer total and launch date for the campaign are not yet known. It is speculated that Hasbro might provide a teaser during the Power Rangers panel at Hasbro Pulse Con 2023, an online event taking place on September 22nd.

Historically, Hasbro has included stretch goals for unlocked accessories if the minimum goal is reached. It is unclear what these additional accessories might be for the Power Rangers Lightning Collection weapons, but they could include pieces to combine the weapons or special effects parts.

If the minimum goal is not met within the 45-day period, the weapons will not be manufactured. This development has generated excitement among fans of the Power Rangers Lightning Collection. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting release!