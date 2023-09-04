Excitel Launches “Big Screen” Plan with OTT Subscription, 32-inch Smart TV

Excitel, one of the leading broadband service providers in India, has launched a new plan called the “Big Screen” plan, which offers high-speed internet along with an OTT (Over-the-Top) subscription and a 32-inch smart TV. This move comes in response to the increasing demand for broadband plans that include OTT apps and additional entertainment options.

The “Big Screen” plan was initially launched in April this year and received a positive response from customers. It included a 400 Mbps internet speed, a subscription to 16 OTT apps, and a 32-inch smart TV. The plan was well-received and Excitel is now expanding its availability to more than 35 cities across India.

In addition to the “Big Screen” plan, Excitel has also introduced two new plans for its customers. The first plan, priced at Rs. 1299 per month, offers unlimited internet with a speed of 400 Mbps and a subscription to 16 OTT apps, including popular ones like Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv, and ZEE5. Along with this, Excitel also provides a 32-inch smart TV as part of the plan.

The second plan, priced at Rs. 1499 per month, offers all the features of the Rs. 1299 plan, with the only difference being the inclusion of a mini home theater instead of the 32-inch TV. The mini home theater is a projector called EGate K9 Pro-Max, which allows users to enjoy entertainment in full HD resolution on a screen size of 200 inches.

Excitel had initially introduced these plans as a pilot project in Delhi in April, which resulted in a significant increase in customer connections. The company has now expanded the availability of these plans to the entire country under the name “Smart Wi-Fi with Smart TV” plans. Both plans also offer access to over 550 live TV channels.

With the increasing demand for high-speed internet and OTT content, Excitel’s “Big Screen” plan and other similar offerings are expected to cater to the needs of consumers who are looking for comprehensive broadband plans that include additional entertainment options.

