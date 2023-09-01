Rare Pediatric Neurodegenerative Disorder Linked to Ceramide Accumulation and Defective Iron Metabolism

A recent study published in Nature Metabolism has shed light on the underlying cause of mitochondrial enoyl reductase protein-associated neurodegeneration (MEPAN) syndrome, a rare pediatric neurodegenerative disorder. Researchers from the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute at Texas Children’s Hospital discovered that in both patients and animal models of MEPAN syndrome, the excessive accumulation of ceramide and defective iron metabolism leads to the death of neurons. This is the first study to provide a mechanistic link between disruptions in mitochondrial fatty acid synthesis, iron and ceramide metabolism, and neurodegeneration.

Mitochondrial fatty acid synthesis is a process by which fatty acids are synthesized in the mitochondria, the cell’s energy generators. The MECR gene, which encodes an enzyme involved in this process, was previously identified as the cause of MEPAN syndrome. However, little was known about how disruptions in this gene affected neuronal stability and function.

Using fruit flies, the researchers used CRISPR technology to delete the MECR gene and observed that flies lacking both copies of the gene did not survive. Flies carrying the mutant version of the gene exhibited progressive age-related mobility issues and signs of neurodegeneration, similar to MEPAN patients.

Further analysis revealed that the mitochondria in mutant flies and cells from MEPAN patients were structurally and functionally abnormal. Additionally, there were increased levels of ceramide and defects in iron metabolism in both the fly models and patient cells.

These findings highlight the importance of maintaining proper levels of mitochondrial fatty acids, ceramides, and iron to prevent premature neuron loss. The researchers hope that this study will contribute to the development of treatments for MEPAN syndrome and related neurodegenerative disorders.

