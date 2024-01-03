New Giant Sponge Fossil Discovered off the Coast of Ireland

A remarkable discovery has been made off the coast of County Clare, Ireland. A 315-million-year-old sponge fossil, named Cyathophycus balori, has been found in the Cliffs of Moher. This massive sponge, measuring up to 50cm tall, is now recognized as the largest known example of its kind worldwide. The fossilized sponge belonged to a species that featured a circular opening at the top surrounded by eyelash-like structures, reminiscent of a Venus flower basket sponge found in the Pacific Ocean.

Named after the mythological giant Balor, known for his powerful gaze, this fossil provides a unique glimpse into ancient aquatic life. The discovery was made by geologist Dr. Eamon Doyle, who works with the Burren and Cliffs of Moher Unesco Global Geopark. The excellent preservation of this specimen is particularly noteworthy, as similar fossils are typically found in much older rock formations.

Sponges, although simple creatures lacking a nervous and circulatory system, play a significant role in our planet’s biodiversity. These filter-feeding organisms are abundant today, and they are crucial for maintaining the health of aquatic ecosystems. The fossilized sponge discovered off the coast of County Clare was originally made up of a rectangular meshwork of tiny silica spicules, held together by a thin organic membrane. The intact state of the specimen provides valuable insights into ancient sponge anatomy and evolution.

The discovery of the Cyathophycus balori sponge adds to the geological legacy of County Clare and highlights the unique geology of Ireland’s west coast. Dr. Joseph Botting, an international fossil sponge expert and lead author of the study on this discovery, expressed his amazement at the size and state of the fossil. This finding offers important insights into sponge evolution and adaptation to specialized environments. Dr. Lucy Muir, co-author of the study, emphasized the significance of such discoveries in expanding our understanding of Earth’s history.

This remarkable finding has been published in the prestigious international geological journal Geobios. Collaborators on the study include Dr. Botting and Dr. Muir, both honorary research fellows at the National Museum Wales (Amgueddfa Cymru). The discovery of the giant sponge fossil serves as a reminder that the exploration of Earth’s past continues to uncover fascinating and previously unknown aspects of life on our planet.

