The Growing Concern of Deepfake Images in Politics

The use of manipulated or deepfake images to disrupt politics is a growing concern. Advances in artificial intelligence (AI) have made it easier to create convincing hoaxes that can deceive the public.

One example is the case of Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the Ukrainian president. Last year, a video surfaced online showing him supposedly urging his soldiers to lay down their weapons. However, the video was quickly identified as a deepfake, created using AI to generate a false image. Social media platforms removed the video due to its lack of authenticity.

Prior to the parliamentary and presidential election in Turkey, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan presented a video during a political rally. The video claimed to show his main opponent, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, receiving an endorsement from a designated terrorist organization, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). Independent fact-checkers later revealed that the video was manipulated by editing two separate clips together. Erdoğan eventually won the election.

In another incident, images of Donald Trump being arrested were circulated online. Though identified as fake, it highlighted the potential power of AI-generated deepfakes. Additionally, Republican nominee Ron DeSantis faced criticism for using AI-generated images of Trump hugging Anthony Fauci, a figure disliked by many US conservatives, in a campaign video.

The current US president, Joe Biden, has also been targeted by deepfakes. These include the use of AI-generated voice tools to create videos featuring Biden making controversial statements. For example, a deepfake video had Biden attacking transgender women, while another falsely claimed that men and women would be drafted to fight in Ukraine.

These examples illustrate the need for increased awareness and vigilance in combating image-based disinformation. Deepfake images have the potential to significantly impact public opinion and political discourse. It is crucial to stay informed and cautious to protect the integrity of political processes.